New Delhi: Amidst worsening ties with New Delhi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday reiterated his stance on the ongoing farmers’ protest against Centre’s latest farm laws. “Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protest anywhere around the world. We are pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue”, Trudeau said in response to a question. Notably, Canada has a significant number of Indians and most of them are from Punjab. Also Read - Farmers Protest Day 10 LIVE: Protesters Threaten to Intensify Stir, Call For Bharat Bandh on Dec 8; 5th Round of Talks at 2 PM Today

Earlier on Friday, India had summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the farmers’ protest constituted an “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a “seriously damaging” impact on the bilateral ties. Also Read - Farmers Threaten to Intensify Protest, Call For Bharat Bandh on Dec 8, 5th Round of Talks With Centre Today

“The Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs,” the MEA said, adding a demarche was made to the envoy. Also Read - ‘Kejriwal Lies, Khattar Thrashes’: Punjab CM Again Attacks His Neighbouring Counterparts Amid Protests “Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada,” the ministry asserted.

On December 1, while extending his support to Indian farmers, Trudeau had stated that his country will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful agitation. “I would be remiss if I didn’t start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we’re all very worried about family and friends”, he said at an online event.

This is not the first time, Canadian PM has landed himself into trouble with Delhi. In 2017, he was present at the Khalsa Day parade that draws extremist elements. In 2018, during his week-long India visit, convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal’s presence at a reception drew criticism.

(With inputs from Siddhant Sibal)