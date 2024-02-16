‘Fascist Regime’ Denying Medical Aid: Imran Khan’s PTI Claims ‘Serious Threat’ To His Wife Bushra Bibi

Bushra Bibi, 49, is currently imprisoned at Khan's Bani Gala residence in Islamabad after an accountability court sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case

Pakistan News: Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that there is a “serious threat” to life of the jailed ex-premier’s wife Bushra Bibi as the “fascist regime” in Pakistan was denying her medical aid.;

Expressing concern about the health of Khan’s wife, PTI legal coordinator Mashal Yousafzai that Bushra’s life is in danger and she needs immediate medical attention.

“Absolutely shameful! Advocate @AkMashal states worrying aspects of conditions in which Bushra Bibi was kept in Bani Gala. A gross injustice is happening, the higher courts must intervene,” PTI claimed in a pinned post on its official handle.

“Let the world know that the illegitimate, fascist regime in Pakistan has stooped so low & is so petrified that it has resorted to maliciously attacking Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Imran Khan, and denying her medical aid,” it claimed.

Bushra Bibi, 49, is currently imprisoned at Khan’s Bani Gala residence in Islamabad after an accountability court sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case last month.

Her husband, Imran Khan, 71, is lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The couple have been convicted with multiple years’ sentences in the Toshakhana expensive gift case and the iddat case which declared their marriage as un-Islamic.

Bushra has already petitioned Islamabad High Court on February 6 against authorities’ move to declare her residence as sub-jail and requested to move her to the Adiala Jail citing “potential security issues.”

‘Serious threat to Bushra’

Meanwhile, Mashal Yousufzai, who is also the spokesperson for Bushra took to X and shared that during a meeting, Bushra disclosed that she had been given some harmful thing to eat which, she claimed, “resembled acid in her food and caused intense pain for the past five days.”

“There is a serious threat to (her) life, she should get a medical check-up as soon as possible,” the lawyer said and added, that Bushra’s daughter, son-in-law, Khan’s two sisters Halima Apa and Uzma Apa, and at least five lawyers, including Latif Khosa and Barrister Salman Safdar met her at her residence.

“A gross injustice is happening, the higher courts must intervene,” the PTI handle said in another post.

A week after the polling took place in the general elections in Pakistan, there was no government in place. Khan and PTI have alleged that their mandate was stolen by the establishment and lodged massive protests across the country.

