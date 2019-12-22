Islamabad: Responding to a Pakistan compliance report, the global watchdog for terror financing, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has forwarded a total of 150 questions regarding the actions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government against terrorism.

Notably, Pakistan had submitted a report comprising answers to 22 questions to the FATF on December 6.

In a reply, the FATF has now asked Pakistan to submit the answers by January 8 and asked the government to specifically mention the actions taken against madrassas belonging to banned outfits. The organisation has also asked authorities to ensure that the individuals affiliated to terrorist organizations are convicted and sought details of legal actions taken to regulate madrassas operating in the country.

“We did receive a response from the FATF on our compliance report through an email in which they raised a set of 150 questions. Some of them are seeking more data, some clarifications, and most importantly questions related to madrassas and actions taken against them having affiliation with proscribed outfits,” The News quoted a top official source as saying.

According to reports, Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud Dawah’s network includes 300 seminaries and schools, some of which were taken over by authorities.

The latest development comes after FATF, which kept Pakistan on the Grey List for an extended period till February 2020, had warned in October that Islamabad would be put on the Black List if it did not comply with the remaining 22 points in a list of 27 questions.

The FATF is now scheduled to meet in February 2020 in order to decide whether the country should be put on the blacklist or not.