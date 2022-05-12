New Delhi: At least half of people hospitalised with COVID-19 infection suffer from one or more symptoms two years after contracting the deadly virus, a study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine said. Furthermore, it asserted that the growing evidence shows that a considerable proportion of people who have recovered from COVID-19 have long-term effects on multiple organs and systems. “COVID-19 survivors had a remarkably lower health status than the general population at 2 years”, the study led by doctors at the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing said, adding that there is an urgent need to explore the pathogenesis of long COVID and develop effective interventions to reduce the risk of long COVID.Also Read - North Korea's Kim Jong Un Orders Nationwide COVID Lockdown After Detecting First-ever Coronavirus Case

Key Findings of The Study Here

“Regardless of initial disease severity, COVID-19 survivors had longitudinal improvements in physical and mental health, with most returning to their original work within 2 years; however, the burden of symptomatic sequelae remained fairly high,” the Lancet said in the summary of its study.

“COVID-19 survivors had a remarkably lower health status than the general population at 2 years. The study findings indicate that there is an urgent need to explore the pathogenesis of long COVID and develop effective interventions to reduce the risk of long COVID,” it added.

Long COVID could persistently last to 2 years after acute infection, indicating that ongoing longitudinal follow-up is urgently needed to better characterise the natural history of long COVID and to establish when COVID-19 survivors will fully recover.

NEW—Two years after infection, half of people hospitalised with #COVID19 have at least one symptom, follow-up study suggests. Read in @LancetRespirMed: https://t.co/AP1sdkAcCG pic.twitter.com/X2TNYuJtix — The Lancet (@TheLancet) May 11, 2022

The most common long-Covid symptoms were fatigue, muscle pain, poor sleep, slowing down physically and breathlessness.

In a statement, professor Bin Cao of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in China, and the lead author of the study said that the findings indicate that for a certain proportion of hospitalised Covid-19 survivors, while they may have cleared the initial infection, more than two years is needed to recover fully.

“Ongoing follow-up of Covid-19 survivors, particularly those with symptoms of long Covid, is essential to understand the longer course of the illness, as is further exploration of the benefits of rehabilitation programmes for recovery,” the statement read further.