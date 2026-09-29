FBI adds gangster Goldy Brar among ten most wanted list, announces $1 million reward

Goldy Brar is added to the most-wanted fugitive list for his alleged role in a spate of gang-linked crimes including murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults and drug trafficking.

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FBI adds gangster Goldy Brar among ten most wanted list, announces $1 million reward (Image: X.com)

Fugitive Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in the United States. The FBI has accused Brar of being involved in organised crime, targeted killings, extortion and drug trafficking. The FBI announced his addition to the list on September 28, 2026. Brar is the 543rd fugitive to be placed on the Ten Most Wanted list since it was created in 1950. The agency is offering a reward of up to USD 1 million for information that can help authorities arrest him.

The FBI says Brar is currently wanted on several federal charges in the US. These include a racketeering conspiracy, a conspiracy to carry out extortion and an alleged conspiracy involving the distribution and possession of illegal drugs.

Authorities describe Brar as armed and extremely dangerous. According to the FBI, he has links to California and parts of Canada.

FBI links Brar to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

According to the US federal investigation, Brar is a North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group.

US prosecutors allege that the group has been involved in violent crimes in several countries, including targeted killings, shootings, kidnappings, threats, extortion and the trafficking of drugs and weapons.

The FBI says Brar acted as one of the senior figures helping Lawrence Bishnoi’s organisation operate outside India. Prosecutors allege that he helped communicate with members and associates and played a role in directing criminal activities across different countries.

The US Justice Department has also alleged that the Bishnoi organisation used social media and online messaging platforms to threaten victims and create fear, which was then used to support extortion attempts.

Brar named in Operation Hardball case

Brar’s name emerged prominently during Operation Hardball, a long-running US investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups.

On July 7, US authorities announced charges against 37 people linked to three such groups. At the time, authorities said 24 defendants had been arrested or were already in custody, while several others remained fugitives.

One of the federal indictments focused on the Bishnoi organisation. Prosecutors allege that Brar was one of its leaders in North America.

The investigation covers alleged crimes ranging from extortion and violence to international drug trafficking. US authorities also allege that the group stole about 520 kg of cocaine from rival drug-trafficking organisations in the greater Los Angeles area between March 2024 and July 2025.

FBI links Brar and Bishnoi to Nijjar killing

One of the most serious allegations in the US case concerns the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June 2023.

According to the federal indictment, Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar allegedly ordered the killing of a prominent political and religious figure from Punjab who was living in Canada.

The victim, referred to as “H.S.N.” in the US court documents, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. The FBI and US prosecutors have identified the person as Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar’s killing had already become a major issue in India-Canada relations. Then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canada’s Parliament in September 2023 that Canadian intelligence agencies were investigating possible links between Indian government agents and the killing.

India rejected the allegation and has repeatedly denied any involvement in Nijjar’s murder.

The allegations against Brar and Bishnoi in the US case are part of a separate federal prosecution. They remain allegations unless established in court.

US says crime network operated across countries

The US Justice Department has described the Bishnoi organisation as a transnational criminal network with activities stretching across several countries.

Prosecutors allege that the organisation used threats and violence against individuals and their families while also being involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

The indictment also alleges that Bishnoi and Brar were involved in the movement of cocaine between the US and Canada. In one case, US authorities said 49 kg of cocaine linked to the organisation was intercepted in California in November 2024.

Canadian authorities have also been working with US investigators on the case.

FBI asks public not to approach Brar

FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge Patrick Grandy said the agency had made Brar’s arrest a priority and described him as a dangerous fugitive. The FBI has warned people not to approach or confront Brar if they believe they have information about his whereabouts.

Instead, anyone with information has been asked to contact the FBI, local law enforcement or the nearest US embassy or consulate. Tips can also be submitted directly to the FBI.

Brar is being prosecuted in the US District Court for the Central District of California. The investigation involves the FBI, Los Angeles Police Department, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other law enforcement agencies in the US and abroad.

His addition to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list puts his case among the bureau’s highest-profile fugitive investigations and significantly increases the international attention on the search for him.