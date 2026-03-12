Home

FBI warns Iran could target California with UAV surprise attack as middle east conflict escalates

The FBI has warned of a possible Iranian drone attack plot targeting California, raising concerns over escalating US-Iran tensions and the growing threat of drone warfare reaching American soil.

A potential Iranian attack on California has sparked concerns in the United States after the FBI issued an alert regarding a possible drone strike. Intelligence allegedly reviewed by US officials suggested Iran was contemplating “an unexpected attack” using drones on the West Coast.

The alert reportedly sent to law enforcement departments throughout California said Iran examined using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from an unidentified ship off the coast of the US against targets on the West Coast. It was also mentioned that the possible attack could have been done in retaliation if the US attacked Iran.

No such attack has been confirmed to have happened; however, officials mentioned that the alert was brought to light due to rising tensions and the evolving nature of drone attacks.

Suspected Iranian Attack Drone To Come From ‘Unknown Vessel’

According to the FBI alert, Iranian officials discussed utilizing drones that could travel from an unidentified boat or offshore structure to carry out attacks along the coast of California. Using an unidentified vessel would allow drones to approach targets along the coast while possibly avoiding radar detection. This method would not be the first of its kind as attacks in Ukraine and other conflicts have seen drones deployed from ships to avoid radar.

Officials confirmed that while the report did bring attention to the possibility of an attack, there was no “specific or credible” information about the threat. They mentioned that “who,” “where,” or “when” still remains unknown as well as how it would have been carried out.

US officials did mention that they are keeping an eye out on ships and any drone activity along the Pacific coast.

US, Israel Suspected Of Attacks On Iran Earlier This Month

The FBI released the warning against Iran after US and Israeli forces allegedly carried out attacks on Iran in late February. Iran has seen attacks on its military and government officials carried out by US and Israeli forces. In response, Iran reportedly launched attacks on Israel last week and attacked US-made weapons in Iraq. This led to concerns within US intelligence that Iran may carry out an attack outside of the Middle East.

Iran has an estimated arsenal of over 2,000 “kamikaze drones” and over 1,000 long-range drones. These drones have been seen used throughout conflict in Ukraine and Yemen.

California Officials Respond To Threat

Officials in California have pushed back against fears and mentioned that there is no reason to be concerned over the alert. Governor of California Gavin Newsom said that there is “no reason to believe there’s an imminent threat to California.” He did however mention that the State Emergency Operations Center is in contact with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security over potential threats.

Law enforcement officials in California have been made aware of the potential threat and are keeping an eye out for any drone activity that could pose a threat to the public.

Concerns Over Increased Use Of Drones In Conflict

Drones have become one of the most troublesome parts of modern warfare. Able to be bought at low prices and easily disguised, drones can travel across countries undetected and cause harm to infrastructure or densely populated areas.

While this threat may still be nothing more than a precaution, the alert is still troubling as it shows that future wars may reach the homeland.

