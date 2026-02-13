Home

New Delhi: Amid talks with Iran, US President Donald Trump is not shying away from threatening military action. Amid rising tensions between the two countries, the US is deploying its largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean. President Donald Trump has ordered it to Central Asia. According to reports, the USS Gerald R. Ford has departed for Central Asia and is expected to remain in the Caribbean until May.

This ship will be accompanied by the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and three guided missile destroyers. This ship was sent from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean in October. It is believed that Donald Trump was completing preparations for an operation in Venezuela. Following this, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured and brought to the United States last month.

After meeting with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump has threatened to attack Iran. Donald Trump stated that if Iran does not agree to his demands, attacks similar to those in June will be launched again. In this meeting with Netanyahu, Donald Trump stressed the need to continue negotiations with Iran. The US wants to advance the nuclear deal with Iran.

The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu took place at the White House. In a social media post, the US President said, “The meeting was very good, and the excellent relationship between the two countries will continue.” He added, “Nothing has been confirmed, except that I insisted on negotiations with Iran to see if an agreement can be reached.”

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that he could guarantee that Iran would not develop any nuclear weapons. However, the US should also provide assurances that Iran’s right to peaceful use of nuclear power will not be taken away.

Iran said on February 9 that it was willing to dilute its 60 per cent enriched uranium if sanctions were lifted. According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency (MNA), the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Islami, said Iran might consider reducing the quality of uranium if all sanctions were lifted in return.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.