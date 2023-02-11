Home

Fearing Family’s Deportation Amid Layoffs In Tech Industry, Indian Teen Goes Missing In US

According to the police, one of the main reasons she fled home was a fear of her family being deported.

Arkansas: A 14-year-old Indian-American schoolgirl went missing for more than three weeks in the US state of Arkansas. The cops are suspecting that she fled home fearing her father’s possible deportation amidst the fear of mass layoffs in the tech industry. Tanvi Marupally,14, from Conway, Arkansas was last seen in her neighbourhood on January 17 when she left for school on the bus, news agency PTI quoted the Conway Police Department (CPD) as saying.

According to the police, one of the main reasons she fled home was a fear of her family being deported. Tanvi’s parents claim that they fear possible deportation even though they have been living in the US for many years hoping and trying to acquire citizenship.

The family feels the country’s immigration system has left them out in the cold, katv.com reported.

As the country is witnessing frequent layoffs in the tech industry, Tanvi’s father is faced with a situation where he might lose his job. However, he has informed the CPD that he is no longer at risk of losing his job and that leaving the country is not a concern at this time, kark.com reported.

Earlier, Tanvi’s mother, Sridevi Eadara, lost her job and she had to return to India and reapply for a visa as a dependent of Pavan. It took a year before she could return to be with her family.

When asked by his daughter what they would do should he lose his work visa, Pavan told her not to panic.

“I said…let you and your mom first go back to India, let me figure out what and how the system works out, get a proper job, and then call you back,” PTI quoted Pavan as saying.

“(She said) what, go back to India? Why should I go back to India? I’ve been here.”

Her parents believe the prospect of being ripped from her home in the US was too much for their daughter, the report added.

“It is a big deal, any time a child leaves it’s a big deal,” Conway Police Spokesperson, Lacey Kanipe said on Tuesday.

“We’re continuing to remain positive, our goal is to reunite her with her family,” added the police.

