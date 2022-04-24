London: Thousands of people gathered to celebrate the Feast of St George, England’s patron saint, turning London’s historic Trafalgar Square into a sea of red and white.Also Read - THIS Common Anti-Inflammatory Drug Found Effective Against Mild, Moderate Covid Infection. Read Details Here

Since 2019, due to the COVID-induced restrictions, it was the first time the square, one of the top tourist spots of Britain's capital, hosted St George's Day celebrations, reported Xinhua news agency.

The six-hour celebration on Saturday included music and dancing, appearances by St George and his famous dragon, as well as a parade by London's iconic Pearly Kings and Queens, people dressed in costumes adorned with thousands of pearl buttons.

Legend tells how St George slew a dragon, becoming an instant hero.

It was in England in 1415 that St George’s Day became a national feast day and holiday, but the government has resisted demands for it to be declared a public holiday.

Across England, the traditional national flag, showing the red cross of St George, was flown on many public buildings. Another major event was held in Manchester with the city’s annual St George’s Day parade.

People marched through the city’s downtown area, dressed in colourful costumes alongside horse-drawn carriages, brass bands, and a convoy of motor scooters following closely behind. The spectacle attracted thousands of spectators, lining the four-km route and waving the St George’s flag.

Events and parades celebrating St George’s Day also took place in hundreds of towns, villages, and cities across England.

(With agency inputs)