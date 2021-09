New York: New York City schools have been temporarily blocked from enforcing a vaccine mandate for its teachers and other workers by a federal appeals judge just days before it was to take effect. Workers in the nation’s largest school system were to be required to show vaccination proof starting Monday. But late Friday, a judge for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction sought by a group of teachers pending review by a three-judge panel, which will take up the motion Wednesday.Also Read - China Defends Visa Curbs Against Stranded Indians, Says 'Appropriate' to Combat COVID-19

Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Filson said officials were seeking a speedy resolution in court. “We’re confident our vaccine mandate will continue to be upheld once all the facts have been presented, because that is the level of protection our students and staff deserve,” Filson said in an email. The New York Post reported that the department sent an email to principals Saturday morning saying they “should continue to prepare for the possibility that the vaccine mandate will go into effect later in the week.” Also Read - Over 39 Inmates Including 6 Kids Test positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai's Byculla Women Jail

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in August that about 148,000 school employees would have to get at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by September 27. The policy covers teachers, along with other staffers, such as custodians and cafeteria workers. It’s the first no-test-option vaccination mandate for a broad group of city workers in the nation’s most populous city. And it mirrors a similar statewide mandate for hospital and nursing home workers set to go into effect Monday. Also Read - Can Healthy Food Help in Preventing Covid-19 Infection and Death?

As of Friday, 82% of department employees have been vaccinated, including 88% of teachers. Even though most school workers have been vaccinated, unions representing New York City principals and teachers warned that could still leave the 1 million-student school system short of as many as 10,000 teachers, along with other staffers.

De Blasio has resisted calls to delay the mandate, insisting the city was ready. “We’ve been planning all along. We have a lot of substitutes ready,” the Democrat said in a radio interview on Friday. “A lot is going to happen between now and Monday but beyond that, we are ready, even to the tune of, if we need thousands, we have thousands.”

— Associated Press

(This is an AP story and has not been edited by India.com staff.)