‘Fellas, won’t be able to do any business’: Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan fighting with 250% tariff threat

Trump has once again claimed that he helped stop the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict by threatening both countries with tariffs of up to 250 per cent. India, however, has repeatedly denied any third-party mediation.

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'Fellas, won't be able to do any business': Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan fighting with 250% tariff threat (Image: Trump X account)

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he helped prevent a full-scale war between India and Pakistan in 2025 by threatening both countries with heavy trade tariffs. He said the warning helped stop the fighting between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Speaking at a campaign rally in Florida on Friday, Trump said he had helped end eight wars and cited the India-Pakistan conflict as one of his diplomatic achievements. His remarks came ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.

Recalling the tensions between the two countries, Trump said he warned their leaders that the United States would impose tariffs of up to 250 per cent if the fighting continued. According to him, the threat made both sides angry, but they eventually stopped firing and the conflict came to an end.

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“Fellas, if you guys are going to do that, you’re not going to trade with the United States…I’m going to put massive tariffs on both of you, 250 percent, so you won’t be able to do any business.” They got very upset, very angry; they stopped shooting, and the war was over…Eleven planes were shot. I stopped all these wars, and it’s really an honor to do so…”

Trump also expressed disappointment at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, questioning why he had not been recognised for what he described as his efforts to bring conflicts to an end.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, “…You stop India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations… I said, “Fellas, if you guys are going to do that, you’re not going to trade with the United States…I’m going to put massive tariffs on both of you, 250 percent, so you won’t be able to do any business.” They got very upset, very angry; they stopped shooting, and the war was over…Eleven planes were shot. I stopped all these wars, and it’s really an honor to do so…” (Video Source: Reuters) — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2026

India rejects Trump’s claim of mediation

India has repeatedly rejected Trump’s claim that he played a role in ending the military confrontation with Pakistan. New Delhi has maintained that the understanding to stop military action was reached directly between the two countries’ military officials, without third-party mediation.

The conflict followed the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed. India blamed Pakistan-linked terrorists for the attack, while Pakistan rejected India’s allegations.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation marked a major escalation in tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

How the ceasefire was reached

Fighting continued over the following days, with both sides reporting military activity across the border. On May 10, 2025, India announced that an understanding had been reached to stop firing and military action following contact between the countries’ Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).

India has said Pakistan’s DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart and requested a halt to military action. This account differs from Trump’s repeated assertion that his tariff threats were responsible for stopping the conflict.

Trump has made similar claims on several occasions since the fighting ended, often linking his alleged diplomatic role to trade pressure. However, India’s public position has remained that the ceasefire resulted from direct military communication between New Delhi and Islamabad.