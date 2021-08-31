Kabul: Afghan TV anchor, Beheshta Arghand, who made history by interviewing a Taliban spokesman on air has left the country. CNN reported that Arghand, a female anchor at TOLO, an Afghan news network, interviewed a senior Taliban representative on the air. The interview garnered headlines around the world. Two days later, Arghand did it again, interviewing Malala Yousafzai, the activist who survived a Taliban assassination attempt, in what TOLO described as the first time Yousafzai had ever been interviewed on Afghan TV.Also Read - US Completes Withdrawal of Forces From Afghanistan Ending Brutal 20-year War | Key Points

Arghand was blazing a trail, but her work has been put on hold. She decided to leave Afghanistan, citing the dangers that so many journalists and ordinary Afghans are facing, CNN reported. She corresponded with CNN and recounted the experience of the past two weeks. Ultimately, she said, “I left the country because, like millions of people, I fear the Taliban.” Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis and Evacuation LIVE Updates: Celebratory Gunfire Heard in Kabul as Last US Troops Leave Afghan Soil Ending Brutal 20-year War

Saad Mohseni, the owner of TOLO, said Arghand’s case is emblematic of the situation in Afghanistan. “Almost all our well known reporters and journalists have left,” Mohseni said. “We have been working like crazy to replace them with new people. We have the twin challenge of getting people out [because they feel unsafe] and keeping the operation going,” he added. Also Read - ISIL Claims Responsibility For Rocket Attack On Kabul Airport, Says Attacked With 6 Katyusha Rockets

Her August 17 interview with the Taliban was “the first time in Afghanistan’s history that a Taliban representative appeared live in a TV studio sitting across from a female presenter,” Mohseni said in a column for the Washington Post asserting that the Taliban was trying to “present a moderate face to the world.”

Arghand said the interview was difficult, “but I did it for Afghan women.”