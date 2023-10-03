‘Few Days To Live’: Palm Reader Predicts Woman’s Death, Then Gives Her Pesticide-Laced Chocolate

The palm reader ominously predicted that the woman only had "a few days to live" and gave her a piece of packaged chocolate as a farewell token.

A tragic incident unfolded in Brazil when a 27-year-old woman dies after eating chocolate she got from a palm reader who said she didn’t have long to live. The mysterious death of Pinto happened in August, this year, according to local media reports.

On August 3rd, Fernanda Silva Valoz da Cruz Pinto, a 27-year-old mother, was strolling through the city center of Maceió, a known haven for fortune tellers. She was approached by an elderly woman who offered to read her palm. The palm reader ominously predicted that Pinto only had “a few days to live” and gave her a piece of packaged chocolate as a farewell token.

Unsuspecting of any danger, Pinto consumed the chocolate. Soon after, she began to experience severe health issues, including vomiting, dizziness, and blurred vision. Despite being taken to the hospital, her condition worsened, and she tragically passed away the next day.

“She vomited, her vision was a bit blurred, her body was soft… it was a matter of hours,” the victim’s bereaved cousin Bianca Cristina told Globo 1 of her untimely passing.

She reportedly described her condition in text messages sent to her family shortly after consuming the sweet. “My heart is racing. I’ve thrown up. But I have this taste in my mouth,” Pinto described. “So bitter. Bad. My vision is blurry. I’m so weak.”

She continued, “I leant on the water tank. I almost fell. I almost met God. I don’t know why I’m like this, sis. I’ve been feeling bad all day.”

It wasn’t until two months later that the cause of Pinto’s death was confirmed. Toxicology reports from her autopsy revealed high concentrations of the pesticides sulfotep and terbufos in her body. These substances are commonly associated with poisoning cases in Brazil. Although the test couldn’t directly link the chocolate to the poison, suspicions have arisen due to the timing and circumstances of Pinto’s sudden illness.

At first, the family believed it might be another episode of gastritis and ulcers, as Silva had experienced before. Her aunt Maria Gomes, as quoted by Globo, claimed that their concern increased when she began to vomit, experience nosebleeds, and foam at the mouth.

A relative quickly took her to Santa Casa de Misericordia Hospital, where she was declared dead.

“As the chocolate was packaged, it didn’t occur to her that it could pose any danger,’ Bianca Cristina said. ‘And as she was hungry, she decided to eat it.”

Nonetheless, the family reported the palm reader to authorities, who are still trying to identify the suspect.

The Civil Police have since registered her case as “a death to be clarified, and are currently waiting on forensic results so that they can confirm homicide speculations.”

