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Fighting and hurting US and Israel simultaneously, Iran has rewritten rules of war: Heres how

Fighting and hurting US and Israel simultaneously, Iran has rewritten rules of war: Here’s how

The conflict began on February 28th, and since then, the US alone has launched strikes against more than 12,500 targets within Iran.

Israel and the United States have deployed their costly air defense systems.

New Delhi: Iran’s ballistic missiles have become a persistent thorn in the flesh of Gulf nations and the US and Israel. Iran has fundamentally redefined the very nature of modern warfare and presented to the world a model of conflict in which the dominance of global powers is neutralized, and the traditional reliance on conventional armies becomes obsolete. Even the most advanced air defense systems—such as THAAD, Iron Dome, Patriot, David’s Sling, and Arrow.

Much of Iran’s Missile Capability Remains Intact

Iran’s missile capability has profoundly impacted the psychological landscape of these nations. The conflict began on February 28th, and since then, the US alone has launched strikes against more than 12,500 targets within Iran. Yet, US intelligence agencies estimate that over 50 per cent of Iran’s missile capability remains intact. This implies that, based on current assessments, Iran still retains the capacity to sustain the war for at least another month. Its missiles have already wreaked havoc across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Israel.

How Has Iran Redefined Modern Warfare?

In their initial strikes on February 28th, the US and Israel successfully destroyed Iran’s command centers. Due to international sanctions, Iran was never able to build a robust air force. However, relying on the strength of its ballistic and cruise missiles—along with its fleet of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)—it has managed to prolong the conflict for over a month. This can be rightly termed a victory for Iran. Rather than deploying its arsenal as a purely offensive weapon, Iran has positioned it as a strategic deterrent and a guarantor of the regime’s survival. It is for this very reason that Iran responds to varying scenarios with a corresponding array of distinct preparations.

Iran’s Impressive Missile Arsenal

According to 2022 estimates—excluding cruise missiles—Iran was believed to possess an arsenal of over 3,000 ballistic missiles. Iran holds the largest and most diverse missile stockpile in the Middle East. Over the past decade, it has made significant strides in enhancing the precision and accuracy of its missiles. The recent conflict demonstrates that the strategy for missile warfare adopted by Iran over the last 15 to 20 years has proven successful. Indeed, it could not have done anything more than this. It has effectively redefined drone warfare, and rest assured, nations across the globe are likely drawing lessons from this new paradigm.

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How Iran Has Achieved Strategic Edge

To counter Iran’s missiles, Israel and the United States have deployed their costly air defense systems, such as THAAD and Iron Dome—systems that entail significantly high operational costs. The interceptor stockpiles of the U.S. and Israel are currently being depleted. Immense pressure is being placed upon the Arrow series air defense systems, Patriot (PAC-3), ship-based SM missiles, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome. Operating these systems is an exceptionally arduous task. This is precisely the strategic advantage Iran is gaining; should the conflict persist for another month, Iran could succeed in unleashing a level of devastation across the Middle East from which recovery would take years.

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