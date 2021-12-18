Levuka [Fiji]: A powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the island nation of Fiji, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.Also Read - Indonesia Lifts Tsunami Alert After Powerful Earthquake of 7.3 Shakes Region

The tremors were recorded at 20.02 GMT on Friday, at a depth of 557 kilometers (over 346 miles), 231 kilometers east of the town of Levuka on the island of Ovalau.

There were reports of any damages or casualties caused by the earthquake. There was no tsunami alert issued either.

Fiji is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.