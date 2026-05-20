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Final touches being added to US-Iran deal, announcement expected soon: Reports

Final touches being added to US-Iran deal, announcement expected soon: Reports

A final deal between Iran and the United States can be reached anytime soon, reported Saudi media on Wednesday. The sources further said talks have entered a crucial stage.

Donald Trump says he delayed Iran attack due to ‘big discussions’ with Tehran | Image: ANI

A final deal between the United States and Iran to end hostilities in West Asia could be announced shortly, Saudi outlet Al Arabiya said on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations. Sources cited by Al Arabiya said negotiations between Washington and Tehran have entered a crucial stage, with both sides now working to finalise the wording of a draft agreement.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is ‘no hurry’ for Iran deal and is going ‘to give this one shot’. Meanwhile, Israel’s army chief Lieutenant Colonel Eyal Zamir on Wednesday said the military was at its highest alert level, as Tehran and Washington traded threats of war.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister met Iranian President

As part of his Tehran visit, Pakistan’s Interior Minister met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, but the details of their conversation have not been officially shared.

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Efforts to finalise a potential US-Iran deal are unfolding against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia, where countries in the region are carefully observing diplomatic initiatives to prevent further escalation.

Saudi appreciates Trump giving diplomacy a chance

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday praised US President Donald Trump for choosing diplomacy as a path to end the conflict involving Iran. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in a post on X, said Riyadh valued ongoing efforts to restore stability and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz to pre-conflict conditions.

In a statement, it said, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia highly appreciates US President Donald Trump’s decision to give diplomacy a chance to reach an acceptable agreement to end the war, restore the security and freedom of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its state prior to February 28th, 2026; and address all points of contention in a way that serves the security and stability of the region.”

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The statement further urged Iran to respond positively to diplomatic efforts and avoid further escalation in the region. “Saudi Arabia looks forward to Iran seizing the opportunity to avoid the dangerous implications of escalation and urgently responding to the efforts to advance the negotiations leading up to a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region and the world,” the statement added.

Trump’s ultimatum

A 72-hour diplomatic ultimatum has locked Washington and Tehran into a high-stakes standoff. US President Donald Trump gave Iranian negotiators a window of “two to three days” to finalise a peace treaty to end the war on the West Asian country. Russian President Vladimir Putin is in China to hold high-level talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

“We’re going to end that war very quickly,” Trump said earlier. “They want to make a deal so badly. You are going to see oil prices plummet. They’re going to come down. There’s so much oil out there, they’re going to come plummetinng down,” he added. US vice president JD Vance said both negotiating teams made a “lot of progress” towards an agreement.

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