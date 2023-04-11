Home

‘Better Than Pakistan’: Fin Min Sitharaman Gives Detailed Rebuttal Of ‘Western’ Perception of India

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Muslims in India are doing much better than the Muslims living in Pakistan as she was responding to the negative Western "perception" of India at an event in Washington.

Washington: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Muslims in India are doing much better than the Muslims living in Pakistan as she was responding to the negative Western “perception” of India at an event in Washington. Sitharaman urged prospective investors to “come to have a look at what’s happening in India, rather than listen to perceptions being built by people who have not even visited on the ground and who produce reports.” Her remarks came as she addressed a prominent American think-tank Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Responding to PIIE President Adam S Posen’s question on widespread reporting in the Western press about MPs in the opposition party losing status, and about Muslim minorities in India being subjected to violence, FM Sitharaman said, “India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers. If their lives were difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?”

US: “It’s the resilience of Indian people to take it upon themselves, to take the challenge & come out in their businesses despite tragedies at home”: Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on revival of Indian economy post-pandemic, at PIIE, Washington DC pic.twitter.com/rAMIfeVQBf — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

CONDITION OF MINORITIES, SOME MUSLIM SECTS IN PAKISTAN “WORSENING”

She said the condition of minorities is worsening in Pakistan and their numbers are declining by the day. Minorities in Pakistan are severely charged with minor allegations, leading to punishments like the death penalty. Blasphemy laws, in most cases, are used to fulfill a personal vendetta. Victims are immediately presumed guilty, even without proper investigation and holding the trial under a jury.

Comparing the Muslims of Pakistan with India, she said that Muslims in India are doing better. “Violence prevails against Muhajirs, Shia and every other group you can name which is not accepted by the mainstream. I don’t know, Sunnis probably. Whereas in India you would find every strand of Muslims doing their business, their children getting educated. Fellowships are being given by the government,” she added.

Tearing into the alleged victimization of Muslims in India, she said, “So across the board in India, if violence is happening to make Muslims get affected, itself is a fallacy as a statement. To say it’s all the blame of the Government of India, I would want to say then, tell me, between 2014 and today, has the population dwindled? Have the deaths been disproportionately high in any one particular community? So, I would rather invite these people, who write these reports to come to India. I host them. Let them come to India and prove their point.

“She further stated that emerging markets like India do carry the burden of “you are the emerging market.”

