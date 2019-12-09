New Delhi: 34-year-old Finnish Transport Minister Sanna Marin was on Sunday selected by her Social Democratic Party (SDP), which heads a five-party ruling coalition, as the country’s next Prime Minister. She will become Finland’s youngest-ever Prime Minister, as well as the youngest sitting Prime Minister in the world after she takes oath in coming days.

She will be the 46th person to hold the office and will succeed party colleague Antti Rinne, who resigned last week after just six months in office, over his handling of a three-day postal strike, which has led to production being halted in some of Finland’s biggest companies. He tendered his resignation after being asked by his party to step aside.

Speaking to media after being elected as the Prime Minister, Marin said, “We have a lot of work ahead to rebuild trust. We have a joint government programme which binds the coalition together.”

Her election as the Prime Minister means that all the five parties in the ruling centre-left coalition, which took office just six months ago, are now led by women, three of whom, like Marin, are under 35 years old.

Finland’s government is now led by these five party leaders. #newgeneration pic.twitter.com/vis0qB9tO8 — Tuomas Niskakangas (@TNiskakangas) December 8, 2019

Born in the city of Tampere, the Finnish Prime Minister-designate narrowly defeated SDP parliamentary group leader Antti Lindtman, himself just 37-years-old, to be elected to office.