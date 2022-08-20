New Delhi: Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she has taken a drug test after she faced backlash as a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party. Sanna Marin said she took the drug test “for her own legal protection” while claiming that she only drank alcohol with friends.Also Read - Finland PM Sanna Marin's Leaked Party Video Goes Viral; Faces Backlash

“I have taken a drug test for my own legal protection, the results of which will come in about a week,” Marin told a news conference, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper as per a report by The Associated Press.

A video went viral of Finland PM Sanna Marin and five others at a party dancing and lip-syncing a song. Later in the video, the 36-year-old prime minister is on her knees dancing while lip-syncing. Sanna Marin had since then faced backlash for “not behaving like a prime minister” while questions were raised about the Finnish prime minister taking drugs.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

Responding to the criticism, Sanna Marin said she didn’t have any government meetings that weekend and “I had some time off and I spent it with my friends. And I didn’t do anything illegal.”

It was unclear when the party was held. This is not the first time that Sanna Marim had faced backlash for partying, reported Independent. Sanna Marin, 36, came under fire last year for partying at a nightclub despite knowing she had come in contact with foreign minister Pekka Haavisto who had contracted Covid-19 in December.