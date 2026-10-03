Fire breaks out again in the Strait of Hormuz, tanker hit by missile; five Indians aboard

The chaos in the Strait of Hormuz shows no signs of abating. Ships and tankers passing through are being targeted continuously.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/fire-breaks-out-again-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-tanker-hit-by-missile-five-indians-aboard-8532280/ Copy

Fire breaks out again in the Strait of Hormuz, tanker hit by missile; five Indians aboard (File)

The fire that has ignited in the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran war began shows no signs of calming down. Several rounds of peace talks have taken place between the US and Iran, but peace and stability remain elusive in the region. Attacks on ships and tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz continue unabated. A Kuwaiti tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was targeted, carrying Indians. The missile attack caused significant damage to the tanker. However, all five Indians on board were safely rescued. India’s friend, Oman, played a key role in this rescue operation. New Delhi thanked Muscat for this.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman’s capital, shared a post on X about the incident. The embassy stated in a social media post that five Indian nationals aboard the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, which was hit by a projectile attack in the Strait of Hormuz, have been safely rescued. The Indian mission, through coordinated efforts, brought all the Indians safely to shore on Saturday. The mission thanked the Omani authorities for their cooperation in the operation and appreciated their continued support. However, details regarding the circumstances of the attack on the tanker and the damage to the vessel were not immediately released. The incident occurred at a time when maritime security concerns remain in the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwaiti crude oil tanker was headed to Togo

According to reports, the Kuwaiti-flagged crude oil tanker MT Kazima-3 was hit by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz. Five Indian nationals aboard the vessel have been safely evacuated and brought to shore. The Indian mission coordinated the rescue operation and thanked Omani authorities for their assistance. The tanker was headed to the port of Lomé, Togo. Amid heightened security risks in the Persian Gulf and other major sea lanes, India is closely monitoring the safety of its sailors. This vigilance led to the rescue of the five Indians.

Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) October 2, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that more than 4,500 Indian sailors were on board commercial ships operating in the region. Of these, 163 Indian sailors were deployed on 12 active cargo ships. These 12 ships included six Indian-flagged and six foreign-flagged ships carrying cargo for India. During a media briefing, Jaiswal said, “Currently, we have six Indian-flagged commercial ships in the Persian Gulf. In addition, there are six foreign-flagged ships carrying cargo for India. This makes a total of 12 ships. These ships have approximately 163 Indian sailors on board.”