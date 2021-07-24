Beijing: At least 14 people died and 26 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a warehouse in northeast China’s Jilin Province on Saturday. As many as 12 people were seriously injured, the local media reported.Also Read - Disregards Common Sense, Defies Science: China on WHO's Plan For 2nd Phase of Probe Into Covid Origins

The accident happened at a logistic warehouse in Jingyue high-tech industrial development zone at Changchun, capital of Jilin province, according to officials with the zone.

Fourteen people were confirmed dead in the blaze, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. "The cause of the incident is under investigation," it said.

Big fires are not uncommon in China. Earlier in June, a deadly fire at a martial arts boarding school in Henan province of Central China killed 18 people, most of them children, as the school building lacked fire safety audits.

Rescue efforts are underway and authorities are investigating the reason behind the accident.

