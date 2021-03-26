Yangon: At about 4 AM on Friday, a Molotov cocktail (firebomb) was hurled at Aung San Suu Kyi’s party headquarters in Myanmar. According to reports, an attacker hurled a Molotov cocktail at its Yangon HQ, causing a brief fire. Also Read - Martial Law in Parts of Myanmar Amid Violent Protest, 38 Killed by Security Forces

The development comes at a time when the country has been in turmoil since the military ousted the Nobel laureate in a lightning putsch on February 1, triggering an uprising demanding a return to democracy. The National League for Democracy (NLD), which is Suu Kyi's party, has been in disarray since the coup, with some of its elected MPs in hiding.

"When the residents nearby knew about the fire, they called the fire service department to put it out… it was under control by around 5 am," Soe Win, an NLD member in charge of the headquarters, told news agency AFP.

He said that only the entrance of the office was scorched, and party members were already inside assessing the damage.

The incident of firebomb comes on the eve of Armed Forces Day, when the military will put on a show of strength with its annual parade.