London: The United Kingdom on Saturday confirmed its first two cases of the new Omicron strain of Covid-19, both linked to travel from southern Africa, reported news agency AFP. "We have moved rapidly and the individuals are self-isolating while contact tracing is ongoing," Britain Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Researchers are racing to track the rise of the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2, which is found to harbour a large number of the mutations found in other variants, including Delta. The new variant, known as B.1.1.529, has been detected in small numbers in South Africa. The WHO on Friday assigned the Greek letter Omicron to the variant.

The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on November 24, 2021. The epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant. The first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9, 2021.

(With inputs from agency)