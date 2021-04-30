Paris: For the first time, France has detected its first cases of contamination with the B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus, currently present in India, the country’s Health Ministry said in an official statement late on Thursday. “A first case, involving a woman who travelled to India and is living in southwestern France, was confirmed on Thursday,” the French ministry said. Also Read - Switzerland COVID19 Travel Rules, RTPCR Test, And Quarantine Rules For Travelers From India

It also added further that 2 other people who travelled to India were infected with the so-called Indian variant in southeastern France.

This news has also been confirmed by another regional health agency director on Thursday. "We have identified that it was the Indian variant from someone who had returned from India," Benoit Elleboode, director of an agency in the southwestern department of Nouvelle-Aquitaine told BFMTV and CNews televisions two days after Health Minister Olivier Veron said that "no case of the variant of Indian origin" had been detected in mainland France.