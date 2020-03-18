New Delhi: With the global death toll crossing more than 7000, Bangladesh on Wednesday reported its first death due to the coronavirus. As per updates, the patient was a 70-year-old man and died on Tuesday. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Aww-dorable Childhood Picture, Gives Away Quirky Caption on Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Scare

Holding a press conference, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora gave this information.

In the press briefing, she said that the patient also had diabetes and kidney problems. "He was kept at the Intensive Care Unit," Flora updated.

She further informed that four more people have been diagnosed with the infection in the country. At present, the total number of coronavirus-infected patients in the country has gone up to 14.

The IEDCR had on March 8 announced for the first time the detection of three Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh.

In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases, Bangladesh this week closed all education institutions from March 18 to March 31. The country also has imposed a ban on the entry of Europeans and travellers from several countries, including India.

“All educational institutions across the country will remain closed from March 18 to March 31,” Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said.

Holding a review meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked parents to keep their children indoors during the period when schools are closed.

As part of other directives from the country, returnees from abroad would be sent on a 14-day compulsory quarantine.