New Delhi: The White House announced on Monday night that US President Joe Biden will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit on September 24, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga. The White House further announced that President Biden is looking forward to welcoming the Quad leaders.

The four leaders will be focused on deepening our ties and advancing practical cooperation in areas such as combatting COVID-19, addressing climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, added the White House on Quad Leaders Summit.

The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "The Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, as seen through the first-ever Quad Leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this Summit, which will be in-person. Hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration's priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century."

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that during the summit on September 24, the Quad leaders will exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change, and education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Washington DC and New York in the last week of September. This will be his first visit to the United States since President Joe Biden assumed charge early this year. This will also be PM Modi’s first in-person meeting with Biden. The two leaders have met virtually on at least three occasions – the Quad summit in March, the climate change summit in April, and the G-7 summit in June this year.

PM Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending a subtle message to China.

The Quad summit will take place amidst China’s aggressive behaviour in the resource-rich South China Sea. Beijing claims almost all of the 1.3 million square mile South China Sea as its sovereign territory. China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.