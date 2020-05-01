New Delhi: For the first time, Pakistan’s national flag carrier has been given permission by the US authorities to enter America directly, the airline spokesperson said. Previously, the PIA had to pass through security checks at airports in Europe and Britain before entering the United States owing to the latter’s security regulations. Also Read - Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 Along With His Son, Daughter

After 9/11, the US authorities banned direct flights from Pakistan due to security. Before that, Pakistan International Airlines had no planes and the capacity to fly directly to the US. So this will be the first time that the national carrier will be operating direct flights to the US.

A communique issued by the US Department of Transportation allowed Pakistan International Airlines to operate 12 flights in a month. The permission will expire on April 29, 2021, Dawn News reported.

The terror attacks killed 2,977 people, including 40 Indians, when al-Qaeda terrorists crashed hijacked planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre.

The PIA will be bound to inform the transportation department, in writing, of the route it took for any passenger or cargo chartered flights no less than five business days after the operation.

For any passenger flight, which is headed to the US from a destination outside Pakistan, the PIA will have to inform, in writing, the transportation department of the route it is taking three business days before the operation.

Owing to security concerns, the US had not allowed any direct flight that originated from a Pakistani airport into its airspace. In October 2017, the PIA discontinued its flights to the US because of rising operational costs and in a bid to cut losses it had been facing.

