Five Killed, 18 Injured In Nightclub Shooting At Colorado Springs
Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado (US).
Nightclub Shooting: Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado (US), police said: Reuters.
