Five Killed, 18 Injured In Nightclub Shooting At Colorado Springs

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado (US).

Five Killed, 18 Injured In Nightclub Shooting At Colorado Springs

Nightclub Shooting: Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado (US), police said: Reuters.