Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado (US).

Published: November 20, 2022 4:39 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Five Killed, 18 Injured In Nightclub Shooting At Colorado Springs

