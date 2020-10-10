New Delhi: Five people died following a collision between a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft in Western France, a report by news agency AFP said on Saturday. Also Read - Rafale Induction: 'New Chapter in India-France Defence Ties,' Says French Defence Minister in Ambala

The small microlight carrying two people collided with a DA40 tourist plane with three people onboard around 4:30pm (1430 GMT) in Loches, Indre-et-Loire prefecture, the news agency quoted a local government official as saying.

More details will be added to the story.