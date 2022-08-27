Islamabad: As flash floods cause devastation in Pakistan, the Balochistan province was robbed of digital connectivity on Saturday which almost isolated the region from the rest of the country. Many lost communication with the rest of the country after overnight rains cut the optical fibre in three places. There were no mobile or internet services available. The destruction of infrastructure and breakdown in communication links caused by incessant rains added to the difficulties of the rescue authorities working in the region.Also Read - 34 killed, 50 Injured In Fresh Floods Across Pakistan in 24 Hours, Country Declares National Emergency

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority tweeted about power outages and loss of connectivity services in 10 places: Also Read - Pakistan Declares Floods As National Emergency; PM Sharif Cancels Visit To UK

Due to flash #floods, damage to optical fibre cable & power outage, #connectivity services have been impacted in Chitral, Upper Dir, Donbala, Swat, Medan, Lal Qila Samarbaghdir, Tank & DI Khan. PTA is monitoring the situation closely. Work is underway to fully restore services. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 27, 2022

Also Read - Pakistan Army Officer Paid Rs 30,000 To Attack Indian Army, Says Captured Terrorist | WATCH VIDEO

As a result of flash floods, flight operations to and from Quetta Airport were also suspended while a key railway bridge connecting the city to other parts had also collapsed, thereby physically isolating the province from the rest of the country.

As per the National Disaster Management Authority report, 34 more people died during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 937 across the country, while 1,343 were injured.

670,000 houses were damaged while nearly 800,000 animals died in the floods, the report stated, adding that Tarbela Dam is filled to capacity while Chashma Barrage was about to be filled. Over 30 million people have been heavily affected by floods in Pakistan as the South-Asian country seeks world support.