China has unveiled the prototype of a new domestically developed superfast maglev train. The 69-foot "super bullet maglev" model rolled off the production line in China's Chengdu city on January 13, 2021.

Its designed speed can reach up to 385 mph, about 620 km per hour.

The train, created by scientists at the Southwest Jiotong University, has no wheels. Instead, the train uses high temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology which could make it faster and lighter than its rivals.

As to why it is called the ‘floating train’, maglev trains are levitated from tracks and propelled by powerful magnets to avoid wheel rail friction so they are able to ‘hover’ above the tracks. This technology makes it look like the train is floating along the magnetised tracks and allows for its faster and frictionless travel.

These trains are designed to break the speed bottlenecks facing high-speed trains.

Superfast! A domestically developed maglev train prototype has been unveiled in Chengdu, China. The superconductor technology the train employs could make it faster and lighter than its peers pic.twitter.com/51waWPX66E — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 16, 2021

According to a report, the debut of the ‘floating train’ has been hailed as a ‘zero to one’ breakthrough in the China’s development of HTS technology.

The train’s prototype was unveiled with much fanfare. However, it will take time before becoming operational. Researchers hope to make it fully operational in the next three to ten years.

The new maglev train is part of the country’ plan to create faster travel between its cities. This model has been designed to travel at a speed of 620 kmph which could reduce the travel time between London and Paris to just 47 minutes. Further, researchers are working on stretching this speed to 800 kmph.