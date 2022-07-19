New York: Following heavy rains, massive flooding in New York City has turned the subway stairwells into waterfalls and roads into rivers. A thunderstorm on Monday evening brought chaos to the commuters in the city.Also Read - Rajasthan: Heavy Rain Predicted In These Districts During Next 48 Hours

The development comes as a powerful thunderstorm on Monday afternoon swept over New York City by swamping highways, flooding train lines and casting the evening commute into sodden disarray. Also Read - Ex-CIA Engineer Convicted In Massive Theft Of Secret Info

Earlier, a flash-flood warning was issued for Manhattan, The Bronx and the surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service. The officials had earlier warned the local residents to avoid travel and stay out of basements. Also Read - Maharashtra Rain Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted For Several Districts, Orange Alert Issued For Mumbai

Watch video:

#BREAKING: NEW VIDEO – Flooding Being Reported At Multiple Subway Stations In New York City. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/ZXOqLGsUfZ — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) July 18, 2022

The doppler radar indicated that 1.5 to 3 inches (3.8 to 7.6 centimeters) fell across the area, which turned the streets and gutters into rushing brooks.

As evening fell and rain ebbed, forecasters warned brutal winds could tear through the region, with gusts hitting 55 miles (88 kilometers) per hour in Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

In the wake of these developments, the Metro-North commuter railroad system suspended trains on the New Haven line in and out of Grand Central Terminal. Moreover, the Hudson Line was delayed by up to 45 minutes. However, the Harlem Line resumed operation after being suspended and had 70-minute delays.