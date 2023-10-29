‘There’s Going To Be A Terrorist Attack…’ Florida Gov Warns Us Over Open Borders

Ron DeSantis has opposed resettlement of Gaza refugees in the United States along with a warning of possible Terrorist Attack in the country.

Florida: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has expressed concerns about potential security risks associated with illegal border crossings into the United States. During the Sin City breakfast event, he discussed the possibility of a terrorist attack being linked to individuals who have entered the country illegally. “There’s going to be a terrorist attack in this country that we’re going to be able to trace to somebody coming across the border,” he cites. “Things like terrorism are still very real. It’s even realer when you have an open border that almost eight million people have come across. Do you not think our enemies are exploring that border?” DeSantis added. The event was the Sin City breakfast event was sponsored by Never Back Down, a SuperPAC supporting DeSantis presidential campaign.

The Florida Governor further extended his unwavering support for Israel and his strict opposition to the resettlement of Gaza refugees in the United States. Notably, the proposal to resettlement of refugees from the Gaza strip has garnered support from some left-wing Democrats.

“You have people like AOC and the left-wingers that want the United States to bring in hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Gaza Strip,” he said.

I have said we will bring in zero from the Gaza Strip to the United States,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis highlights the security concerns and partisan divisions coming to the forefront as the 2024 presidential election season unfolds.

The Florida Gov. also expressed, “They elected Hamas in Gaza. A lot of them were cheering in the streets when the attacks happened. They weren’t Hamas members; they were just normal people, and I remember from 9/11 in 2001, Palestinian Arabs cheering when the twin towers were brought down. That was the worst terrorist attack we ever had, and they were out celebrating.”

