Miami: At least two people died and nearly 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire took place early Sunday morning at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets.
The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, police director Alfredo Freddy Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted. These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice, Ramirez said in a tweet.
He tweeted, "I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."
Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment. No arrests were immediately announced. This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act, Ramirez told the Miami Herald.
(With AP inputs)