Flydubai attack: Omani co-pilot who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar identified, report flags extremist views

Flydubai attack: The Omani co-pilot, who allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, has been identified as Hamam Alhamami. Reports flag concerns over his extremist views.

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Flydubai attack: Omani co-pilot who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar identified, report flags extremist views | Image: X

Flydubai Attack: In the latest development in the Flydubai flight incident, in which the Omani co-pilot, who is accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar with a sharp weapon aboard the flight to Tel Aviv in a terror-driven attempt to bring down the aircraft, has been identified as Hamam Alhamami, Al Arabiya English reported. The report, citing sources, stated that the accused Omani co-pilot was prevented from flying in Oman due to concerns over his extremist views. Alhamami spent most of his time in Syria, where he was, as per the report, influenced by extremist ideas before travelling to the UAE.