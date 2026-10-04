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Flydubai Attack: PM Netanyahu invites pilot Smit Machchhar to Israel, calls him ‘hero of entire world’

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu invited Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day ceremony in May.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: October 4, 2026, 6:48 AM IST
Netanyahu invites pilot Smit Machchhar
Flydubai Attack: PM Netanyahu invites pilot Smit Machchhar to Israel, calls him ‘hero of entire world’ | Image; X

Flydubai Attack: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who displayed extraordinary courage and helped save lives when an Omani co-pilot tried to crash Flight FZ1073 on September 30. He praised the Indian flydubai pilot’s courage during the cockpit attack and invited him to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day ceremony in May. During the conversation, Netanyahu invited Captain Machchhar to his country as a guest of honour, saying that the role is specifically reserved for Israeli citizens.

Read more: 'Pilot who embodied highest degrees of courage, responsibility': Dubai crown prince meets flydubai hero Smit Machchhar

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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