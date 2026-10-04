Flydubai Attack: PM Netanyahu invites pilot Smit Machchhar to Israel, calls him ‘hero of entire world’

Flydubai Attack: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who displayed extraordinary courage and helped save lives when an Omani co-pilot tried to crash Flight FZ1073 on September 30. He praised the Indian flydubai pilot’s courage during the cockpit attack and invited him to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day ceremony in May. During the conversation, Netanyahu invited Captain Machchhar to his country as a guest of honour, saying that the role is specifically reserved for Israeli citizens.
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