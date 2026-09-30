Flydubai hijack scare: Pilot stabbed, flight landed in Saudi Arabia | What we know so far

A flydubai plane heading from Dubai to Tel Aviv had to divert to Saudi Arabia when a violent clash between the pilots in the cockpit triggered distress signals.

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A flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv sent the distress call for hijacking. Representational Image

A flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv became the topic of discussion on Wednesday after fears of a hijacking went about, triggering emergency signals. According to initial assessments, a bloodied altercation took place between the captain and the co-captain.

It was later found that one of the pilots allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft but was stopped by the second pilot with help from passengers. Notably, the incident prompted Israel and Saudi Arabia to deploy jets to ensure the safe landing of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Airport.

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Here’s what we know about the incident aboard the flydubai flight

The flight FZ1073 from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport first transmitted general emergency code 7700. It later switched the code to 7500, which indicates unlawful interference with an aircraft, including possible hijacking.

Following the signal, the aircraft descended from a height of 34,000 feet to 16,600, measuring nearly a drop 17,4000 feet in the span of two minutes, according to flight tracking data.

Preliminary reports point to a fight in the cockpit between the pilot and co-pilot, which set off the distress signal. The pilot allegedly behind the stabbing is thought to be from one of the Gulf countries.

According to a local Israeli media report based on eyewitness accounts, one pilot was acting unruly and threatened to take his own life. An Israeli passenger reportedly stepped into the cockpit and helped the co-pilot bring him under control.

Another report indicated that the altercation started after one of the pilots attempted to crash the aircraft by directing it toward the ground. It said, citing eyewitnesses, that the second pilot managed to restrain him with the help of passengers.

A passenger, Miriam, told Reuters she heard screaming coming from the cockpit. Once the door opened, she saw an injured pilot on the floor, a folding knife still in his hand. “Blood everywhere,” she said.

Meanwhile, Israel isn’t classifying the incident as a full-blown “terrorist attack.” According to Amit Segal, a well-known Israeli analyst and journalist, the co-pilot stabbed the captain several times. As the situation spiralled, passengers forced their way into the cockpit and overpowered the co-pilot.

The Israel-bound flight’s landing in Saudi Arabia was a rare arrival of Israelis in the kingdom, which has no diplomatic ties with Israel.

Notably, Israel has not experienced a hijacking in decades but maintains some of the strictest airport security in the world. Commercial flights have been operating between Israel and the United Arab Emirates since the two countries normalised their ties in 2020.

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