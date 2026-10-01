Flydubai horror: What is a crash axe, the weapon used against Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, and how does it work?

In the case of Captain Smit Machchhar on Flydubai Flight FZ1073, aviation reports confirm that the co-pilot utilized the cockpit’s existing safety equipment, the crash axe during the mid-air assault.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/flydubai-horror-what-is-a-crash-axe-the-weapon-used-against-indian-pilot-smit-machchhar-and-how-does-it-work-8532032/ Copy

Flydubai horror- What is a crash axe (Representational AI image)

Flydubai horror: Indian Captain Smit Machchhar’s extraordinary composure under severe physical attack prevented a catastrophic mid-air disaster aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Machchhar unlocked the flight deck door, enabling crew and passengers to intervene, neutralize the threat and make an emergency landing, thereby saving 174 lives and demonstrated extraordinary heroism under extreme pressure. In the recent attack aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 involving Captain Smit Machchhar, reports and aviation authorities indicated that the co-pilot did not smuggle an external weapon into the cockpit; instead, he used the plane’s mandatory crash axe to assault the captain. Regarding the incident, it becomes important to know about what is a crash axe and why it is placed in a cockpit.

What is a Crash Axe?

A crash axe is a compact, heavy-duty safety instrument designed for emergency surface breaching and fire suppression support. It is a small, specialized emergency tool mounted inside the flight deck of commercial aircraft. Standard features include:

Insulated Handle: Covered in heavy rubber or dielectric fiberglass capable of withstanding up to 20,000 volts to protect crew members from electric shock if cutting near live aircraft wiring.

Dual-Sided Head: Features a sharp cutting blade on one side (for slicing through aircraft materials or interior drywall) and a pointed pick or notch on the other (for prying open panels or puncturing metal/plastic).

Why is Crash Axe kept in the Cockpit?

International aviation regulations, such as those set by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) mandate that all commercial passenger airliners exceeding specific weight or seating limits must carry a crash axe or crowbar in the flight deck.

What happened in Flydubai Flight FZ1073?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson David Mencer said in an interview with IANS, that Netanyahu, after getting the information about the Flydubai flight FZ1073 incident, convened a meeting of the heads of Israeli security agencies and got an assessment about the situation.

During the incident, Captain Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot and the aircraft began to plummet. The Indian pilot fought the assailant bravely and opened the cockpit door, following which passengers rushed to assist, entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker. Once the attacker was subdued, the seriously wounded Indian pilot was stabilised until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.