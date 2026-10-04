Flydubai Omani co-pilot was blocked from flying earlier due to extremist link: Wall Street Journal reveals shocking details

Al-Hammami's aviation background shows that his former employer, state-owned Oman Air, barred him from flying after authorities flagged him for accessing extremist websites.

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Flydubai Omani co-pilot (Image-X.com)

Flydubai flight incident: Investigation details into the Flydubai flight that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia reveal that 29-year-old Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami admitted to trying to deliberately crash the aircraft and was ‘not afraid of death’. A Wall Street Journal report highlights that al-Hammami was previously barred from flying by Oman Air due to extremist website activity, put through deradicalisation and reassigned to a desk job before joining Flydubai in February 2026 without prior security requests to Omani authorities.

Shocking details have emerged in the international investigation following an emergency landing made in Saudi Arabia by a Flydubai passenger flight after an alleged mid-air cockpit attack. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, 29-year-old Omani national Hamam al-Hammami told investigators following his apprehension that he intended to deliberately crash the passenger plane and stated he was “not afraid of death”. International investigators across multiple agencies are probing his radicalization process and evaluating how he managed to re-enter commercial flight operations despite past flags over extremist activity.

flydubai crew asked passengers to free co-pilot after he was overpowered

The crew of a hijacked flydubai flight reportedly clashed with Israeli passengers after they subdued an axe-wielding co-pilot who had attacked the pilot. The passengers, however, refused to release the hijacker despite demands from the cabin crew, according to a media report.

Two Israeli passengers who helped restrain the co-pilot said the crew members repeatedly asked them to free the attacker, leaving the passengers suspicious of the crew’s intentions, reports New York Post.

“They were asking us to untie the terrorist — we had no idea why,” banking executive Tzvika Manes, one of the three civilians who helped overpower the alleged would-be hijacker, said in an exclusive interview with the New York Post. Real estate professional Daniel Schlichter, who was seated in the second row close to the cockpit, also recalled the tense confrontation with the crew.

The Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight FZ 1073 was prevented from allegedly crashing after Indian captain Smit Machchhar, who had been attacked with a crash axe, managed to open the cockpit door and alert those on board to the danger. Within minutes, several passengers, including two off-roster pilots travelling on the flight, intervened and helped regain control of the aircraft, averting what was described as an alleged crash attempt.

(With inputs from agencies)