‘Focus on what we can control’: Canadian PM Carney makes BIG statement amid Donald Trump’s 100% tariffs warning

Canadian PM Carney has responded amid Donald Trump's 100% tariffs warning.

US President Donald Trump has been one of the most controversial leaders in history. In areas ranging from trade to territorial boundaries, Donald Trump has made it very clear to the world that nations must adhere to Washington’s dictates; otherwise, they should expect to incur penalties, including economic sanctions or diplomatic consequences. Recently, Trump slammed Canada over its growing engagement with China, warning that Beijing’s influence north of the border would “not going to happen” and threatening a sweeping 100 per cent tariff on Canadian goods if Ottawa deepens trade ties with China. However, Prime Minister Mark Carney has responded to Trump’s warning.

What did PM Carney mean by “focus on what we can control” amid Trump’s tariff warning?

Canadians are encouraged by Prime Minister Mark Carney to buy Canadian products to help secure the Canadian economy against global economic threats. By doing this, a major change from large amounts of international trade to a larger emphasis on supporting local businesses is made.

This statement follows US President Donald Trump‘s comments that Canada should avoid making any trade agreements with China. PM Carney asserts that Canada’s economy is facing “threat from abroad,” advocating for a strategy where the country becomes its own “best customer.””With our economy under threat from abroad. Canadians have made a choice: to focus on what we can control,” Carney said. Taking to X, PM Carney wrote, “We’re buying Canadian, and we’re building Canadian.

We’re buying Canadian, and we’re building Canadian. pic.twitter.com/JpKhEFKA2P — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) January 24, 2026

Releasing a small video message, he stated, “We can’t control what other nations do. We can be our own best customers. We’ll buy Canadian. We’ll build Canadian. Together we will build stronger.” Carney’s message comes amid escalating transnational tensions, particularly in North American trade relations and Canada’s outreach to Asia. Trump forewarned Canada and its prime minister, Mark Carney, on Saturday not to pursue commercial accords with China, threatening to impose severe trade sanctions should Ottawa proceed.

How are Canadian businesses reacting to Trump’s tariff warning?

Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a “Drop Off Port” for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

