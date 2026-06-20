‘Focus on your…’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni hits back at US President Donald Trump

Trump accused her of siding with Iran instead of Italy’s ally, the United States, in the conflict, and stated that Meloni did not allow the US to use Italian landing strips during the Iran crisis.

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New Delhi: The exchange of words between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni continues. On Saturday, Trump hit back at Meloni, accusing her of “fabricating” a story and misrepresenting him. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Meloni had “repeatedly” asked him for a photo during the G7 summit in France. He alleged that Meloni was resorting to such tactics because of her “poor performance” in Italy.

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Meloni did not remain silent following Trump’s criticism; she responded by stating that such persistent and unprovoked attacks on American allies were pointless, and she defended her decision not to join the US conflict involving Iran.

She stated on Instagram, “President Trump, these persistent, unprovoked attacks are pointless. As for my popularity, being your friend hasn’t helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you.”

Focus On Your Own Popularity: Meloni to Trump

She wrote, “My popularity depends on my ability to protect Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done. I did the same regarding American military bases in Italy. They operate under agreements we have always honored, and as long as I am Prime Minister, those agreements cannot be violated. Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on your own popularity.”

Earlier, Trump wrote, “Despite her popularity levels, her performance in Italy is poor—perhaps because she turned down the United States of America, a country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to stopping Iran from acquiring or developing nuclear weapons.”

Trump also accused her of siding with Iran instead of Italy’s ally, the United States, in the conflict. He stated that Meloni did not allow the US to use Italian landing strips during the Iran crisis.

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The G7 Photo Controversy

Trump further remarked, “She won’t even let us use Italian landing strips or runways—which is a huge logistical problem—even though the US spends hundreds of billions of dollars annually to protect Italy and other ‘so-called’ NATO allies.” The US President then claimed that Meloni wanted to “be friends” to boost her own numbers.

On Friday, tensions between Trump and Meloni escalated significantly after the US President claimed that the Italian Prime Minister had “begged” to have her photo taken with him during the 52nd G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.