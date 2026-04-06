Home

News

Following rescue of F-15 jets pilot, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posts video of Jesus Christs Resurrection, draws extreme reactions

Following rescue of F-15 jet’s pilot, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posts video of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection, draws extreme reactions

Easter is a major festival in Christianity, celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Marco Rubio is a Christian.

New Delhi: Following a military operation conducted in Iran, the United States successfully recovered the missing pilot of its F-15E fighter jet. The jubilation within the U.S. in the wake of this event is truly a sight to behold. While U.S. President Donald Trump has hailed the operation as “historic,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio has released a remarkable video. Rubio captioned the video: “He is Risen.”

Rubio Shared This Video

He is Risen. pic.twitter.com/Dcop5hOFk1 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 5, 2026

Marco Rubio is a Christian. He was raised as a Catholic, spent periods of his life affiliated with Mormon and Southern Baptist churches, and currently identifies himself as a practicing Catholic. Rubio believes that Christianity has been the most significant influence on his life and constitutes a core element of both his private and public spheres. Today is Easter, and it appears that this is the reason Marco Rubio chose to share this video.

What is Easter, and why is it celebrated?

Easter is a major festival in Christianity, celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. This festival is invariably observed on a Sunday. Each year, Easter falls on the Sunday following the first full moon after March 21st. However, many observers felt that Marco Rubio was either attempting to ingratiate himself with Trump or drawing a direct parallel between the pilot’s rescue and Jesus. While many have praised his tweet, others have subjected him to harsh criticism. Furthermore, many perceive this move as driven by a political agenda.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.