Chicken Tikka Masala Inventor, Ahmed Ali Passes Away. Read How The Most Popular Dish Was Invented

Ahmed Aslam Ali, a chef of Pakistani origin, who invented Chicken Tikka Masala, has died at the age of 77 years.

Inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, Ahmed Aslam Ali passed away.

Glasgow: The inventor of the mouthwatering dish, Chicken Tikka Masala, Ahmed Aslam Ali has passed away at the age of 77. The dish, commonly known by its initials, CTM, is Britain’s second most popular dish, just falling close on the heels of Chinese stir fries. Ahmed Ali, who invented the dish in 1970s almost in a haste, has said good bye to the world.

Famous as just ‘Mr Ali’, Aslam died aged 77 and is survived by five children — and the Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow’s West End, which he opened as a young boy in 1964. His funeral attended by family and friends was held at the Glasgow Central Mosque on Tuesday, December 22.

Aslam’s death was announced on Facebook by the restaurant in a post that read: “RIP MR ALI … Hey Shish Snobs … Mr Ali passed away this morning … We are all absolutely devastated and heartbroken.” The usually dapper restaurateur is shown in the kitchen sporting a T-shirt that read: ‘Eat Sleep Shish Repeat’.

Born in Pakistan, Aslam moved to the UK with his family in Glasgow as a young boy before setting up his restaurant. As a mark of respect, Shish Mahal was closed for 48 hours.

HOW CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA WAS BORN

In an earlier interview with AFP, Aslam talked about using a special sauce in the dish upon the request of a customer in the 1970s.

He revealed that a customer asked if there was a way of making chicken tikka less dry. His solution to it was to add a creamy tomato sauce. “Chicken Tikka Masala was invented in this restaurant. We used to make chicken tikka, and one day a customer said, ‘I’d take some sauce with that, this is a bit dry,” he told the agency.

He shared that he cooked the chicken tikka with a sauce containing yoghurt, cream and spices. “It’s a dish prepared according to our customer’s taste. Usually, they don’t take hot curry – that’s why we cook it with yoghurt and cream,” he had said.

ONE OF BRITAIN’S MOST POPULAR DISHES

Twenty-one years ago, the UK’s then foreign secretary Robin Cook declared Chicken Tikka Masala, as “a true British national dish”. In 2009, according to ‘The Guardian’, Mohammad Sarwar, the then Labour MP for Glasgow Central had called for the city to be officially recognised as the home of the chicken tikka masala.

He campaigned for Glasgow to be given EU Protected Designation of Origin status for the curry and tabled a motion to that effect in the House of Commons. But the bid was unsuccessful, ‘The Guardian’ reports, “with a number of other establishments around the UK also claiming to have invented the popular dish”.

CTM may not have got the EU stamp, but Robin Cook’s tribute to it still holds good: “Chicken tikka masala is a true British national dish, not only because it is the most popular, but because it is a perfect illustration of the way Britain absorbs and adapts external influences. Chicken tikka is an Indian dish. The masala sauce was added to satisfy the desire of British people to have their meat served in gravy.”