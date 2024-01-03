‘FOOLISHLY BRAVE’ Is What North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s Sister Thinks Of THIS World Leader

Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong has called President “foolishly brave” while terming his predecessor “very smart".

Kim Yo Jong is the youngest child of North Korea's second Supreme Leader Kim Jong Il and the younger sister of Kim Jong Un. (Image: wallpapercave.com)

North Korea And South Korea: North Korea and South Korea are not on the best of terms and almost daily there is a piece of news about some military activity from either neighbour. Whether it is a hypersonic, ballistic missile test, or joint military exercises by North and South respectively, they find a mention.

This one though is in the news for a very different reason, the only common feature is mutual hostility. It is about name-calling.

As reported, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong has called South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol “foolishly brave” while terming his predecessor Moon Jae-in “very smart”. It is speculated that these remarks were made as a response to the South Korean president’s New Year address in which Yeol said that he would bolster South Korea’s military capability and enhance its alliance with the United States amid threats from North Korea.

This Is What Kim Jong Un’s Sister Said

“This person has persistently called for ‘peace by force’ and got hell-bent on the beefing up of the extended deterrence and the South Korea-US joint military exercises, thus putting the destiny of (South Korea) on the last extremity,” said Kim Yo Jong.

Kim Yo Jong further said that Yoon Suk Yeol’s “foolishly brave” stance and “fanatical military confrontation posture” have led to North Korea increasing its military programs. The speech once again provided North Korea with a justification to obtain more overwhelming nuclear fighting capability.”

She also compared the South Korean president with his predecessor, Moon Jae-in, calling him “very smart and crafty.”

This has been a big transformation, a U-turn as her praise for Moon Jae-in contradicts her earlier statements in which she rebuked him. In 2021, she called Moon Jae-in “a parrot raised by America” after he criticized North Korean missile tests.

South Korea’s Response To Her Comments

South Korea called Kim Yo Jong’s statement “an irrational claim and sophistry that makes no sense”, adding that country’s military will strongly and swiftly punish any provocations by North Korea.

It is noteworthy that some time back Kim Jong Un warned that his country will not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if “provoked with nukes” while South Korea and its allies called for “dialogue without preconditions”. Kim has told his military’s missile bureau “not to hesitate to launch even a nuclear attack when the enemy provokes it with nukes.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.