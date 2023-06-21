Home

Footage From Inside Titan That Went Missing Viewing Titanic Surfaces: Watch

Footage From Inside Titan: A 24-second-long video clip with the stamp of the BBC has surfaced on social media. The video shows a man inside a small cabin-like structure, that has been described as the Titan submersible that went missing on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, i.e., June 19 and 20. The man is explaining what looks like the controls of the vessel. The control panel, as is visible in the video, consists of a monitor, keyboard, and a remote-control device the kind of which are used for playing Sony Play Station video games.

The video is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: Footage from inside the “Titan” submarine that went missing with 5 tourists viewing the Titanic.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Footage from inside the “Titan” submarine that went missing with 5 tourists viewing the Titanic. pic.twitter.com/KbqNccAs5o — Figen (@TheFigen_) June 21, 2023

The video shows the date June 20, 2023. This means the video was posted on the same day the submersible lost contact with the base station.

The search for missing Titan has entered its third day amid the serious concern that the submarine might be left with little oxygen that could last a maximum of 72 hours.

Meanwhile, rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean raced against time early Tuesday to find Titan which is said to be carrying five people on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on 15 April 1912 after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, United States.

Titan is part of a mission by OceanGate Expeditions which carried a pilot, a renowned British adventurer, two members of a prominent business family from Pakistani, and another passenger. Authorities reported the vessel overdue Sunday night about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center, as reported by The Associated Press.

The Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, which was supporting the Titan, reportedly lost contact with the vessel about an hour and 45 minutes after it submerged.

Right now, we, at india.com are taking the video at only face value given that it is displaying the BBC stamp and the date. We will, however, not confirm or deny any information in any format about the OceanGate Expeditions’ vessel unless conveyed officially by the authorities.

