New Delhi: Because of some confusion over pre-travel document approvals, over 23 passengers who recently arrived from India are reportedly stranded at the airports in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, a media report said on Tuesday.

Among 23 passengers, five landed in Abu Dhabi on Etihad Airways flight on August 15, and 18 other travellers arrived in Sharjah on Air Arabia plane on Monday morning.

As per media reports, they are not being allowed to enter the country because of their document issues. Moreover, the travel agents who had issued their tickets said that those passengers will have to return to India at this critical situation. Those stranded passengers are most from Kerala and Lucknow.

It is suspected that the passengers were not allowed to exit the airports because they did not receive a ‘green OK to travel’ status from the Identity and Citizenship (ICA) when their documents were verified on the www.uaeentry.ica.gov.ae website.

A number of airlines have recently issued statements saying passengers returning to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah do not need ICA approvals.

At this time of corona crisis, passengers travelling to foreign countries in Vande Bharat flights need a PCR Covid-19 negative certificate.

Instead of receiving ‘green OK to travel’ status, those passengers received a “red” message that said: “We will consider the possibility of rescheduling your travel date after 60 days to preserve your safety. We thank, and appreciate your understanding.”

On August 12, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced that as part of the second phase of ‘Residents Return Programme’, stranded residents do not need pre-approval.

(With inputs from IANS)