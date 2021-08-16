New Delhi: Foreign Ministry staff and paramilitary soldiers tasked for their protection are among over 200 Indians yet to be evacuated from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, reports NDTV quoting sources. An Indian aircraft is parked at the chaotic Kabul airport, however, the big concern is how to safely bring the staff from the Indian mission compound to the airport, sources said . The Taliban has enforced a curfew in the city, they added.Also Read - Ads & Posters Depicting Women Being Whitewashed in Kabul As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan | See Pic

The Indians stranded in Kabul include some 100 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police or ITBP, tasked with protecting the Indian mission in Afghanistan, the NDTV report said. The Afghan airspace has been closed to commercial flights after thousands of desperate people overran the tarmac this morning in the hope of getting out of the war-torn country, a day after the Taliban took control of the city. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has already left the country.

The Cabinet Secretary is meeting with Foreign Ministry officials to work out the evacuation plan, which is already in place, sources said. Questions are being raised on why the Indian mission staff were not evacuated in the last three-four days when the situation on the ground was changing fast, sources have said. The missions of other nations in the war-torn country had been thinning out when Taliban started taking city after city before encircling Kabul and entering the city on Sunday, the NDTV report added.