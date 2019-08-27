Islamabad: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday came down heavily on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his Kashmir policy. Zardari said that earlier Islamabad focused on how to capture Srinagar, however now, under Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the emphasis has shifted on saving Muzaffarabad (capital of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) because of his (Imran Khan’s) “greed and failures”.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Our Kashmir policy earlier was how to capture Srinagar, but now under Imran Khan because of his greed and failures our policy is how to save Muzaffarabad (capital of PoK).”

This comes a day after Imran Khan, in his televised address to his nation, threatened nuclear war with India over the Kashmir issue. Khan had said that the Pakistani military is vigilant to thwart any ‘misadventure by India’. “India is trying to make us bankrupt. India has a tendency of always blaming Pakistan. The time has come for a final solution of Kashmir problem which has been festering for the last several decades,” Pakistan PM had stated.

He had added, “If conflict moves towards war then remember both nations have nuclear weapons and no one is a winner in nuclear war and it has global ramifications. Superpowers of the world have a huge responsibility, whether they support us or not Pakistan will go to every extent.”

Notably, after India announced its decision with regards to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, the tensions with the neighbouring country Pakistan flared up. In retaliation, Islamabad had also downgraded diplomatic ties with India, while suspending Samjhuata Express as a protest to India’s decision.