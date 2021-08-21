Kabul: Giving a major embarrassment to Afghanistan‘s former President Ashraf Ghani, who is facing massive criticism for abandoning his people and country amid a violent blitzkrieg by the Taliban, his brother Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai on Saturday allegedly pledged allegiance to the insurgents, local Afghan media reported.Also Read - 14 Arrested in Assam For Social Media Posts Supporting Taliban: Police

The local media also reported that Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai, chief of the Grand Council of Kuchis, announced his support for the group in the presence of Taliban leader Khalil-ur-Rehman and religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir. On social media, the pictures of the meeting have since gone viral. Also Read - VIDEO: Desperate to Flee Afghanistan, Thousands Flood Kabul Airport | WATCH

It must be noted that Ashraf Ghani had fled Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover and is settled in UAE now along with his family. Ghani was earlier reported to have taken shelter in neighbouring Tajikistan or Uzbekistan. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: No Co-education in Universities, First Fatwa by Taliban

طالبان کا کہنا ہے کہ @ashrafghani کے بھائی حشمت غنی احمد زئی نے طالبان کی حمایت کا اعلان کیا ہے۔ طالبان رہنما خلیل الرحمٰن اور دینی عالم مفتی محمود ذاکری اس موقع پر موجود ہیں۔ ویڈیو مفتی ذاکری نے جاری کی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/MmBIsRqwa4 — Tahir Khan (@taahir_khan) August 21, 2021

Issuing a video message, Ashraf Ghani said he fled Kabul to ‘avoid bloodshed’ while denying claims that he left Afghanistan with ‘cars full of cash’.

“Rumours that I left with a lot of money are completely baseless. They are a lie. You can verify this with the UAE Customs. I did not even have time to change my shoes. My security asked me to leave as there was an imminent threat to me as head of state,” he said.

In the meantime, the Taliban are planning to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, as per updates from a spokesman.

As per a latest report, the Afghanistan embassy in Tajikistan has demanded the Interpol to arrest the former president Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and the former Chief Advisor to Ghani, Fazel Mahmood for theft of the treasury.