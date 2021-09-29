Kabul: In the latest development, the former officials of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, who left the war-torn country after the takeover by the Taliban, on Wednesday announced the formation of Afghan government in exile. Notably, the new government, they said will be headed by former Vice-President Amrullah Saleh.Also Read - Top US Generals Recommended Having 2,500 Troops in Afghanistan; White House Defends Withdrawal

A statement released by the Afghan embassy in Swiss stated that the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is the only legitimate government of Afghanistan that is elected by the votes of people and no other government can replace a legitimate one, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

"After the escape of Ashraf Ghani and his rupture with the Afghan politics, his first vice-president (Amrullah Saleh) will be leading the country," read the statement.

The statement further said that Afghanistan has been occupied by external factors and based on the historic responsibility of the Afghan government after consultations with the elders of the country; they decided to announce government in exile, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

According to the statement, three powers of the government such as executive, judiciary, and legislative will be activated soon.

The new government also announced its support to the Panjshir resistance front led by Ahmad Masoud and added that all the embassies and consulates of Afghanistan will be functional as normal.

The government in exile will be led by Amrullah Saleh. The statement also added that the decision to announce a government in exile was made after due consultation with elders since Afghanistan is under the occupation of “external forces”.

After the takeover of Taliban, Amrullah Saleh and a number of Afghan defence forces personnel have fled to the Panjshir valley and continued to defy the Taliban. However, the Taliban later claimed that it has defeated the resistance forces led by Ahmad Massoud.

It must be noted that the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15 after an aggressive and rapid advance against government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.